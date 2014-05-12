* Shale, unconventional fields large part of round
* Government sees new law, incentives making difference
By Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, May 12 More than 50 firms joined in the
early stages of Algeria's new energy round when it hopes new oil
law incentives and the potential of fields on offer will draw
strong bids, a top energy official said.
Africa's largest gas producer and supplier of a fifth of
Europe's gas needs, is looking for foreign oil explorers to sign
up to help offset stagnating crude and gas output after a
disappointing round in 2011.
Increasing output is vital for a government that relies
heavily on energy exports for state income and to pay for social
programmes, and food and fuel subsidies that have helped keep it
stable amid turbulent times for its neighbours.
Ali Betata, president of Algeria's national hydrocarbons
agency ALNAFT, told Reuters interest in the potential fields was
clear during the dataroom meetings for initial due diligence
process that closes later this month.
"Since we opened the data room sessions, the number of
companies seeking different perimeters has not stopped
increasing," he told Reuters in an email response to questions.
"From that rhythm of participation of the companies, we can
conclude there is certainly interest."
Algeria's last energy auction round in 2011 awarded only two
contracts out of the 10 offers - one to Spain's Cepsa and the
other to its own state energy firm Sonatrach.
It was a disappointing result for a North African country
that gets most of its energy output from mature fields and needs
foreign investment to develop new reserves.
The government has since pushed through a new hydrocarbons
law in 2013 it hopes will make the difference, offering tax and
contractual incentives, and benefits for unconventional energy
investments.
For the 2014 round, 31 fields are on offer, with some of the
gas perimeters from Algeria's shale reserves, which are among
the world's largest and largely unexplored.
Algeria has also said it had made some "promising"
discoveries among the more than 30 finds last year.
Asked about Algeria's output, Betata said for 2013 total
production would be 192 million tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE),
including 121 million TOE of natural gas, 54.5 million TOE of
crude oil, and 9.5 million TOE of condensate.
"In terms of production forecast for 2014 and 2015, and
considering the start of new deposits, we will record an
increase in overall production that may go beyond 200 million
TOE," he said. "This upward trend will continue beyond 2015."
SHALE RESERVES
Still, companies will also be looking at costs and other
factors, such as security, when studying the potential of
Algeria's new offers for the auction round later in the year.
An Islamist militant attack in January 2013 on the In Amenas
gas plant near the southern border with Libya, that killed 39
foreign contractors, has left oil producers wary over security
in North Africa, where an al Qaeda affiliate is still a threat.
Half of the new fields on offer are in southern Algeria,
with five in the north.
BP and Norway's Statoil - partners in the In Amenas plant -
have still to fully return their contractors to the gas field,
though Algerian officials say they have met all their demands
for increased security on the ground.
Algeria also has no experience of developing shale gas,
which involves new technologies such as hydraulic fracturing and
horizontal drilling.
Analysts say there are also questions over how it will
develop the infrastructure for shale operations and manage the
large water resources required for unconventional drilling.
"Evaluation of unconventional hydrocarbon resources is just
beginning," Betata said. "Areas that have been the subject of
evaluation work already show considerable potential in
unconventional hydrocarbons, both in liquid or gas."
Betata said according to those initial assessments,
technically recoverable resources may reach 30 trillion cubic
meters of gas and 10 billion barrels of oil in Algeria.
"With Algeria, it is clear only companies with experience in
this area will be allowed to practice such activities in
partnership with Sonatrach, and permit the state company to gain
from the new experience."
(Editing by William Hardy)