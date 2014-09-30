* First auction since disappointing 2011 bidding
* Security concerns after early 2013 Amenas gas plant attack
* Hydrocarbons law passed in 2013 offers incentives
ALGIERS, Sept 30 Algeria awarded four of 31 oil
and gas field blocks on offer to foreign consortiums on Tuesday
in its first attempt since a disappointing 2011 bid to draw
investors to help offset its stagnate production.
Spain's Repsol in partnership with Royal Dutch
Shell won the Boughezoul area in the north of the
country, while Shell and Norway's Statoil won the
Timissit area in the east. A consortium of Enel and
Dragon Oil won the Tinrhert and Msari Akabli areas.
Algerian energy officials described the result as
acceptable, but analysts said the North African OPEC member
needed to do more to improve conditions and draw more foreign
oil operators to the energy sector.
Algeria supplies a fifth of Europe's gas needs, but it
relies on mature fields for most of its energy output and looks
to foreign explorers to help develop new reserves and increase
flagging production.
"These are acceptable results, and we will continue with our
energy sector development," said Sid Ali Betata, head
hydrocarbons agency ALNAFT which oversaw the bidding. "This is a
consolidation of our partnership."
Foreign oil executives have in the past complained about
Algeria's tough contract terms, often difficult business
environment and security worries, especially after a 2013 attack
on the Amenas gas plant killed 39 foreign contractors.
Officials were optimistic before the bids, having delayed
the auction twice after foreign players asked for more time to
study the fields. They reported initial interest from 50
companies and cited incentives under a new oil law, improvements
in security and the potential of the fields on offer.
The 2011 auction secured bids for just two fields out of 10,
one from Spain's Cepsa and the other from Algerian state energy
company Sonatrach. But the new hydrocarbons law passed in 2013
offers tax and contractual incentives and benefits for
unconventional energy investments.
Three of the fields auctioned on Tuesday were crude oil
areas, while Msari Akabli is a mainly a gas block.
"These results show partners are still not satisfied with
the terms. I think they need improvement, and Algeria has to opt
for more steps to attract more investment," one Algerian energy
expert said.
STAGNATING PRODUCTION
An increase in output is vital for a government that relies
heavily on energy exports for state income and to pay for social
programmes, including food and fuel subsidies that have helped
keep it stable amid turbulent times in North Africa.
Analysts say rising domestic energy consumption will also be
a concern should Algeria fail to draw the kind of investment
required to bolster its production. Oil output last year was 1.2
million barrels per day, about the same as in 2012.
Some of the 2014 gas blocks offered were from Algeria's
unconventional shale reserves, which are among the world's
largest and are largely unexplored. None was awarded in this
round.
Algeria also has no experience of developing shale gas,
which involves technologies such as hydraulic fracturing and
horizontal drilling. Some analysts have questioned how the
country will develop the infrastructure needed for shale.
Security has been a concern since the 2013 Amenas attack,
which prompted BP and Norway's Statoil to pull
workers out. The kidnapping and beheading of a French tourist
was a reminder of risks in the North African country, which
fought a war against Islamist extremists in the 1990s.
Still, Statoil this month said the Amenas plant, which
produced 11.5 percent of Algeria's gas output before the attack,
was due to return to full production soon after improvements in
security.
"Security for employees is our top priority," said Statoil's
Bjorn Kare Viken, a senior vice president for development and
production. "Ensuring security is the job of the Algerian
authorities."
