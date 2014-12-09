(Adds more details from minister's comments)
ALGIERS Dec 9 OPEC may still hold an emergency
meeting before its June session to discuss how to tackle a
surplus in global oil supplies and a drop in prices, Algeria's
energy minister said on Tuesday.
"We will continue our efforts through dialogue with OPEC and
non-OPEC producers to remove a surplus estimated at 2 million
barrels per day," Youcef Yousfi told state television when asked
about the slump in crude prices. "We may hold an emergency
meeting before June."
The Algerian minister reiterated that oil prices were down
because of low consumption and high supplies especially from
non-OPEC petroleum-producing nations.
Brent crude, which has fallen more than 40 percent
in the last six months, slipped to a five-year low of $65.29 a
barrel on Tuesday on worries over a supply glut before
rebounding slightly. Oil prices have been under pressure as the
dollar has strengthened and after OPEC decided against an output
cut.
But OPEC members such as Algeria and Venezuela that rely
heavily on energy resources for state spending have been under
pressure over their budgets. Algeria's current budget is based
on a global oil price of $90 per barrel.
The North African state still has around $192 billion in
foreign reserves.
But Yousfi said Algeria's government had so far not
discussed any spending cuts because of the oil price drop.
Algeria's state energy firm Sonatrach said this week that it
would not trim back on its exploration spending.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Larry King and Lisa Shumaker)