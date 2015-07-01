By Hamid Ould Ahmed
| ALGIERS, July 1
Algeria's oil and natural gas
output fell by 6 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from a
year earlier despite an increase in investment, state radio
reported on Wednesday citing the energy ministry.
Lower output by the OPEC member and gas exporter adds to
problems for its finances caused by low crude oil prices. Energy
accounts for about 95 percent of the north African country's
exports.
It produced 38.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the
first quarter, with foreign energy firms accounting for 33
percent of the total, state radio said, without giving details.
An energy ministry source confirmed the figures were
accurate.
BP, Statoil, Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
, Repsol and Total are the main
foreign energy firms in Algeria.
Algeria has struggled in recent years to attract foreign
investment to its energy sector, where it needs help to bolster
output at maturing fields.
Last year, Algeria awarded only four of 31 oil and gas
blocks on offer to foreign consortiums.
That followed a disappointing auction in 2011 when Algeria
secured bids for just two of 10 fields. Some foreign operators
see Algeria's terms as unattractive.
It also wants to build five refineries to double output by
2019, as it comes under pressure from growing domestic demand.
Refined oil products output fell 8.2 percent to 7 million
tonnes from 7.6 million in the first quarter, forcing the
government to import 581,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand,
state radio reported.
Petrochemical products output jumped by 82 percent to
924,000 tonnes due mainly to higher ammonia and urea production.
Officials have said state-owned energy company Sonatrach
will stick to its $90 billion five-year investment plan despite
low oil prices.
It raised investment by 19 percent to $3.6 billion in the
first quarter, state radio said.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Jason Neely)