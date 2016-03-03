ALGIERS, March 3 Algeria's state energy company
Sonatrach has awarded Japanese firm GJC a $339 million contract
to help increase production at its largest oilfield in Hassi
Messaoud, according to an internal Sonatrach document seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
The contract includes the "revamping and realization of a
new system of production in Hassi Messaoud", the document said.
OPEC member Algeria has been hit hard by the crash in world
oil prices and has struggled to attract energy investments to
help develop new fields and increase existing production.
