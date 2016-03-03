(Adds details from recent bidding rounds)
ALGIERS, March 3 Algeria's state energy company
Sonatrach has awarded Japanese firm GJC a $339 million contract
to help increase production at its largest oilfield in Hassi
Messaoud, according to an internal Sonatrach document seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
The contract includes the "revamping and realization of a
new system of production in Hassi Messaoud", the document said.
OPEC member Algeria has been hit hard by the crash in world
oil prices and has struggled to attract energy investments to
help develop new fields and increase existing production.
Algeria's government has said it is looking to develop
existing fields such as Hassi Rmel, Hassi Messaoud, Berkine and
El Merk to increase oil and gas production.
Algeria last year announced it would postpone the launch of
a new bidding round for oil and gas exploration rights, seen as
a signal that Sonatrach is putting its house in order as it
deals with the oil price crash.
Around 30 foreign energy firms are present in Algeria, but
its last energy bidding round only placed four deals. Even
before the fall in oil prices cut investment plans, oil
companies complained about Algeria's offer terms and
bureaucratic red tape.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Patrick Markey and
)