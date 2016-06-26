(Adds detail, CEO comment)
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, June 26 Algeria's oil and gas output is
moving back to growth after years of stagnation, helped in part
by increased production at the North African OPEC member's
existing fields, state energy company Sonatrach said on Sunday.
The North African country has struggled to draw in foreign
energy companies to help it to explore new fields, its efforts
undermined low global oil prices and last year's near-50 percent
drop in energy revenue that accounts for more than 60 percent of
the Algeria's budget.
Oil output will reach 69 million tonnes of oil equivalent in
2016, against 67 million tonnes last year, while gas production
will rise to 132.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 128.3 bcm in
2015 and 130.9 bcm in 2014, a Sonatrach report showed.
"The era of stagnation is behind us and we are now in a
phase of growth," Sonatrach chief Amine Mazouzi told reporters
on Sunday.
A drop in European gas demand has dented Algerian exports
that have also been squeezed by a combination of slowing
production at mature fields, low investment and Algeria's own
rapidly increasing need for gas to generate power.
Sonatrach, however, has invested to stabilise and increase
production at its large, mature fields and expects to bring five
new gas fields online in the south of the country over the next
few years.
Gas output is expected to reach 141.3 bcm in 2017, 143.9 bcm
in 2018, 150 bcm in 2019 and 165 bcm in 2020, according to a
Sonatrach document.
Oil output will reach 75 million tonnes of oil equivalent in
2017, 75 million tonnes in 2018, 77 million tonnes in 2019 and
82 million tonnes in 2020, the document showed.
Energy companies and Algerian and European Union officials
held a summit last month to explore ways Algeria can adapt to
more competitive markets and attract the investment needed to
pump more gas.
Italy's Eni almost doubled its imports of gas from
Algeria to 11.5 bcm in 2015, compared with only 6 bcm in 2014,
Sonatrach said.
About 30 international companies are present in Algeria's
oil and gas market, including Eni, Anadarko, BP,
Cepsa, Shell, Statoil and Sinopec
.
Two previous bidding rounds for oil and gas fields failed to
attract a lot of interest. But Sonatrach has said it will start
direct bilateral talks with companies in an effort to jumpstart
investment.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and David Goodman)