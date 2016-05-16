ALGIERS May 16 A subsidiary of Algerian state
energy company Sonatrach has awarded two Chinese firms a $40
million deal to deliver a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier
and an option to provide a second vessel, according to a
Sonatrach document seen by Reuters.
Sonatrach's Hyproc Shipping Company chose Chinese consortium
Jiangnan Shipyard and China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd for
the provision of a carrier with a capacity of between 11,000 and
13,000 m3, the document said.
It said an offer from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a South Korean
consortium, had been rejected.
Algeria is boosting its transport capacity to meet growing
European Union gas demand.
The North African country already has eight liquefied
natural gas (LNG) vessels and six LPG carriers, as well as two
vessels to transport bitumen.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by
Alexander Smith)