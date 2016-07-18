By Lamine Chikhi
HASSI MESSAOUD, Algeria, July 18 Algeria has
boosted output at two major oil fields, including the giant
Hassi Messaoud field, an official at state energy firm Sonatrach
said on Monday.
Production at Hassi Messaoud, 800 km (500 miles) southeast
of the capital Algiers, has risen to 470,000 barrels from
420,000 barrels a few months ago, the Sonatrach source told
Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
Output at Ourhoud oil field, around 1,100 km southeast of
Algiers, has risen to 125,000 barrels from 100,000 barrels, the
source, who did not wish to be named, said.
The Ourhoud field is operated by Sonatrach and its
associates Anadarko, Pertamina and Cepsa.
"Algeria's top goal is to increase output by 30 percent by
2020," Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa told reporters in
Hassi Messaoud.
Bouterfa has also said that Algeria will not wait for a
tender in two years time, but will deal directly with
international firms present in Algeria.
"We can't wait two years because we need to boost our
output," Bouterfa said, adding that Algeria's current production
is at 1.2 million barrels per day.
About 97 percent of Algeria's revenues are from hydrocarbon
sales. The OPEC member is a key supplier of gas to Europe.
Sonatrach is struggling to raise hydrocarbon output to ease
pressure from a crash in oil prices that slashed revenues by
almost 50 percent.
Two bidding tenders in recent years failed to attract much
interest, with oil executives saying that tough terms on
production-sharing contracts and bureaucracy made the country a
less attractive prospect.
Sonatrach is now focused on maximising output at its mature
fields and seeking foreign partners for technology.
"We will dig 32 to 50 wells at Hassi Messaoud starting this
year, versus only eight wells in 2013 and 2014," a senior
Sonatrach manager told Reuters.
"We have used all the techniques including the 'Enhanced Oil
Recovery' and the 'Water Alternating Gas' to boost production,"
he said.
(Editing by Aidan Lewis and Adrian Croft)