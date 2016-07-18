* Sonatrach using technology to maximise output at major
HASSI MESSAOUD, Algeria, July 18 Algeria has
boosted output in recent months at two major oil fields,
including the Hassi Messaoud field, an oil official said on
Monday, as the OPEC member strives to maximise production to
make up for lost revenue.
Production at Hassi Messaoud, 800 km (500 miles) southeast
of the capital Algiers, has risen to 470,000 barrels from
420,000 barrels, the official from state energy firm Sonatrach
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
Output at Ourhoud oil field, around 1,100 km southeast of
Algiers, has risen to 125,000 barrels from 100,000 barrels, said
the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Ourhoud field is operated by Sonatrach and its
associates Anadarko, Pertamina and Cepsa.
Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa told reporters in Hassi
Messaoud that Algeria's top goal was to increase production by
30 percent by 2020.
Bouterfa has also said that Algeria would not wait for a
tender in two years time, but would deal directly with
international firms present in the country.
"We can't wait two years because we need to boost our
output," Bouterfa said. He said Algeria's current production is
at 1.2 million barrels per day.
About 97 percent of Algeria's revenues are from hydrocarbon
sales. The North African State is a supplier of gas to Europe.
Sonatrach is struggling to raise hydrocarbon output to ease
pressure from a crash in oil prices that slashed revenues by
almost 50 percent.
Two bidding tenders in recent years failed to attract much
interest, with oil executives saying that tough terms on
production-sharing contracts and bureaucracy made the country a
less attractive prospect.
Sonatrach has focused on maximising output at its mature
fields and seeking foreign partners for technology. A senior
Sonatrach manager said it would dig 32 to 50 wells at Hassi
Messaoud starting this year compared to eight wells in 2013 and
2014.
Sonatrach officials showed a well at Hassi Messaoud that had
been revamped at a total cost of $14 million, half the price of
what they said a foreign firm would have charged.
"We have demonstrated that we can do things by ourselves,"
said Brahim Hamoudi, general manager of Sonatrach's well
engineering division ENTP.
But Sonatrach managers said they would also do more to
attract foreign investors, including the establishment of a
channel to hear complaints.
"We need to listen more carefully to what they have to say,"
said one Sonatrach source familiar with dealing with
international firms. "We know they want us to be more flexible."
