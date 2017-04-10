PARIS, April 10 Algerian state-owned energy
company Sonatrach and French oil major Total have
signed a new deal to strengthen their existing partnership and
have agreed to settle earlier disputes, the companies said on
Monday.
They said the new deal would allow them to expand their
partnership on new upstream projects, with a new contractual
framework for the Timimoun project, as well as continued joint
operations for the Tin Fouye Tebenkort (TFT) gas field.
They added they had agreed to settle amicably earlier
disputes between the two companies, which had seen Total seeking
arbitration against Algeria for changing profit-sharing terms on
oil and gas contracts in the mid-2000s.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)