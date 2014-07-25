(Adds end of diversion)
PARIS, July 25 Air France-KLM ended on Friday a
temporary "precautionary measure" which diverted its traffic
away from the site in northern Mali of the crashed Air Algerie
airline, the French group said.
"Overflights have been resumed, the situation is back to
normal," a spokesman said. Earlier the company said it would use
alternate flight paths to the west of the crash site in northern
Mali to serve the capital Bamako.
French officials said earlier they believed poor weather was
the likely cause of Thursday's crash of an Air Algerie flight
between Burkina Faso and Algeria. Investigators said there were
no survivors among the 116 on board.
Fifty-one French nationals were on-board, rising to a figure
of 54 including those with dual nationality.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Mark John; editing by
Ingrid Melander)