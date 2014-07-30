DAKAR, July 30 The Air Algerie flight that
crashed in Mali last week appears to have plummeted to the
ground from an altitude of 10,000 metres in just a few minutes
after flying into a storm, a senior official involved in the
investigation was quoted as saying.
French officials have said they believe bad weather was most
likely to blame for the crash, which killed all 118 passengers
and crew when the McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft smashed into
the ground south of the Malian town of Gossi, near the border
with Burkina Faso.
Pilots of the plane, which left the Burkinabe capital
Ouagadougou en route for Algiers in the early hours of Thursday
morning, asked for permission to alter their route due to poor
weather as they flew north.
General Gilbert Diendere, head of Burkina Faso's crisis
cell, said radar data showed that the plane appeared to try to
fly around the bad weather before reverting to its initial
course, which took it back into the eye of the storm.
"Perhaps the pilot thought that he had completely avoided it
and wanted to return to the original route," Diendere said,
according to the website of French radio RFI. "The accident took
place while the plane performed this manoeuvre."
Diendere said the last contact with the plane at its
altitude of 10,000 metres was at 0147 GMT and the crash was
reported by witnesses to have taken place at 0150.
"That means that (plane) fell from an altitude of 10,000
metres to zero in about three minutes, which is a steep fall
given the size of the plane," he added.
French authorities have not ruled out any explication for
the crash but they believe the poor weather played a part in the
accident. There were 54 French citizens among the passengers.
The two black boxes from the plane have been found and
transferred to France, where they are being examined by experts
and results are expected in the coming weeks.
Some families of passengers from Burkina Faso have already
been taken to visit the crash site, where remains of the plane
are scattered across scrubby bush land.
France announced three days of mourning, starting Monday.
As well as French and Burkinabe, those aboard included
Lebanese, Algerians, Spanish, Canadians, Germans, Luxembourgers,
a Cameroonian, a Belgian, an Egyptian, a Ukrainian, a Swiss, a
Nigerian and a Malian.
