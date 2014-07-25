PARIS, July 25 Investigators have concluded the
Air Algerie flight with 116 people on board broke apart when it
hit the ground, French officials said on Friday, suggesting this
meant it was unlikely to have been the victim of an attack.
"The aircraft was destroyed at the moment it crashed,"
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told RTL radio of the
wreckage of the plane carrying 51 French nationals which crashed
in Mali near the border with Burkina Faso on Thursday.
"We think the aircraft crashed for reasons linked to the
weather conditions, although no theory can be excluded at this
point," he added.
Separately, Transport Minister Frederic Cuvillier said the
strong smell of aircraft fuel at the crash site and the fact
that the debris was scattered over a relatively small area also
suggested the cause of the crash was linked to weather, a
technical problem or a cumulation of such factors.
