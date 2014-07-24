PARIS, July 24 There were likely many French passengers on the Air Algerie flight which disappeared en route from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers, France's transport minister said.

"There were likely French people on board, and if there were French people on board there were certainly many of them," Frederic Cuvillier told reporters.

Authorities have lost contact with an Air Algerie flight en route from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers with 110 passengers on board, Algeria's APS state news agency and a Spanish airline company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)