PARIS, July 24 There were likely many French
passengers on the Air Algerie flight which disappeared en route
from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers, France's transport
minister said.
"There were likely French people on board, and if there were
French people on board there were certainly many of them,"
Frederic Cuvillier told reporters.
Authorities have lost contact with an Air Algerie flight en
route from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso to Algiers with 110
passengers on board, Algeria's APS state news agency and a
Spanish airline company said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander;
editing by Mark John)