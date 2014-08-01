OUAGADOUGOU Aug 1 Two people originally
believed to have travelled on an Air Algerie plane that crashed
in Mali last week did not board the flight, reducing the
official death toll to 116, a senior official in Burkina Faso
said on Friday.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-83 operated by Spain's Swiftair on
behalf of Air Algerie crashed last Thursday, shortly after
taking off from Ouagadougou en route for Algiers.
General Gilbert Diendere, head of Burkina Faso's crisis
agency, said that 118 names were on a passenger list drawn up by
Air Algerie but two people did not board the flight.
One was a passenger who fell ill and cancelled their ticket
before the flight and another was an Air Algerie agent who did
not board.
Diendere said that the pair would be questioned as part of
an investigation into the crash.
French officials believe bad weather was most likely to
blame but they have not ruled out any explanation.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by David Lewis,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)