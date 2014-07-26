* French flags to fly at half mast for three days
* "Shredded and burned" bodies cannot be recovered-mayor
* U.N. experts find second black box at site
(Recasts, adds quote from Mali mayor, detail)
By Michel Rose and Tiemoko Diallo
PARIS/BAMAKO, July 26 Family members of those
killed on the Air Algerie flight that crashed in Mali were taken
to the wreckage to grieve on Saturday as French President
Francois Hollande announced three days of mourning.
Hollande ordered that flags on government buildings across
France fly at half-mast for three days from Monday after the
death of 118 people including 54 French nationals in the crash.
Hollande, who met with relatives of victims for three hours
on Saturday afternoon, said that all the bodies would be flown
to France and that he would make sure that families can, at some
point, travel to the crash site to help them cope with their
grief.
"A headstone will be erected so that no one ever forgets
that on this land, on this site, 118 people perished," Hollande
said in a television address, his third on the air disaster in
three days.
Families of victims from Burkina Faso, from where the
McDonnell Douglas MD-83 aircraft took off early on Thursday
morning, were flown out by helicopter to pay respects at the
scrubby bushland site.
But, in a blow to the bereaved, the mayor for the northern
Malian town of Gossi, said that the remains would be difficult
to recover.
"No bodies cannot be recovered because they are shredded and
burned. Everything has burned, even the forest in a radius of
200 metres," said Moussa Ag Almouner.
"It is heart-breaking and difficult for any person to bear.
You are left with no appetite. It's better not to go and see,"
he added, after a visit to the site.
As well as French and Burkinabe, those aboard included
Lebanese, Algerians, Spanish, Canadians, Germans, Luxembourgers,
a Cameroonian, a Belgian, an Egyptian, a Ukrainian, a Swiss, a
Nigerian and a Malian.
PROBES BEGIN
Initial evidence taken from the remote crash site indicates
that the aircraft broke apart when it smashed to the ground
early on Thursday morning, making an attack appear unlikely.
Hollande confirmed that early signs pointed to poor weather
as the most likely cause of the crash, but added he did not rule
out any other explanation at this stage. Two separate
investigations are ongoing, he said.
The United Nations peacekeeping force MINUSMA said on
Saturday that its experts had located the second black box from
the flight.
French, Malian and Dutch soldiers from MINUSMA secured the
crash site, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Gossi, near the
Burkina Faso border. A resident in the north Malian town of Gao
said he saw about 20 researchers from French aviation safety
body BEA preparing to visit the site on Saturday.
Aviation authorities lost contact with the plane at around
0155 GMT on Thursday, shortly after the pilot asked to change
course due to a storm.
Another plane crash is likely to add to nervousness about
flying a week after a Malaysia Airlines plane was downed over
Ukraine, and after a TransAsia Airways plane crashed off Taiwan
during a thunderstorm on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Mathias Drabo in Ouagadougou; Writing
by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra)