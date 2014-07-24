DAKAR, July 24 The wreckage of an Air Algerie
flight carrying 110 passengers and six crewmembers has been
found south of the Malian town of Gao close to the border with
Burkina Faso, Malian state television said on Thursday.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was due to visit the site
of the crash on Friday, state television said.
A foreign diplomat and a local official in the nearby town
of Gossi confirmed that the wreckage of flight AH5017, which was
flying from Burkina Faso to Algiers, had been found.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako, Joe Bavier in Abidjan
and David Lewis in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn)