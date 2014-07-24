DAKAR, July 24 The wreckage of an Air Algerie flight carrying 110 passengers and six crewmembers has been found south of the Malian town of Gao close to the border with Burkina Faso, Malian state television said on Thursday.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was due to visit the site of the crash on Friday, state television said.

A foreign diplomat and a local official in the nearby town of Gossi confirmed that the wreckage of flight AH5017, which was flying from Burkina Faso to Algiers, had been found. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako, Joe Bavier in Abidjan and David Lewis in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn)