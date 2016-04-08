PARIS, April 8 France has complained to Algeria
over its decision to deny a visa for a Le Monde reporter to
cover a trip by French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to Algiers
after the newspaper published details of Algerian officials
named in the Panama Papers.
Citing documents leaked from Panamanian law firm Mossack
Fonseca, Le Monde reported that Algerian Industry Minister
Abdesselam Bouchouareb set up an offshore company in Panama in
April 2015.
Le Monde also published a front-page picture of President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika among leaders it said were named in the
documents, which detailed how rich and powerful figures across
the world had stashed away their wealth in secretive accounts.
Algeria summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday to
complain that French media reports on the issue were a
"malicious campaign" and it protested again on Thursday.
"We were informed of the intention to not issue a
visa," a French diplomatic source said.
Valls had spoken to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek
Sellal to express his disagreement with the decision, the source
added.
Valls is due to visit Algiers over Saturday and Sunday to
discuss trade ties and investment opportunities and was to be
accompanied by about 20 French journalists.
Le Monde said it regretted the decision, which it said was
against the freedom of the press.
Algeria fought a war of independence with France from 1954
to 1962 and ties between the two countries have at times been
complicated.
French officials said the ambassador had been told by the
government office to convince Algiers to reverse its decision.
"The ambassador explained that editorial coverage was fixed
by the editorial team and had nothing to do with the
government," a French diplomatic source said.
"The Algerians wanted to express their irritation and we've
taken note of that."
Several French media said they were considering boycotting
Valls' visit in protest.
