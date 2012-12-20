ALGIERS Dec 20 President Francois Hollande acknowledged France's colonisation of Algeria had been "brutal and unfair" but stopped short on Thursday of an apology to the oil-rich North African state which Paris sees as a major trading partner.

"For 132 years, Algeria was subjected to a brutal and unfair system: colonisation. I acknowledge the suffering it caused," Hollande told the Algerian parliament on the second day of a visit aimed at boosting diplomatic and economic ties. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus and John Irish in Paris; editing by Mark John and Brian Love)