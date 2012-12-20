ALGIERS Dec 20 President Francois Hollande
acknowledged France's colonisation of Algeria had been "brutal
and unfair" but stopped short on Thursday of an apology to the
oil-rich North African state which Paris sees as a major trading
partner.
"For 132 years, Algeria was subjected to a brutal and unfair
system: colonisation. I acknowledge the suffering it caused,"
Hollande told the Algerian parliament on the second day of a
visit aimed at boosting diplomatic and economic ties.
(Reporting By Julien Ponthus and John Irish in Paris; editing
by Mark John and Brian Love)