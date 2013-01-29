ALGIERS Jan 29 Algeria has yet to set a date to
restart its In Amenas gas plant, where damage is being assessed
and repairs made after a siege by Islamist militants, its energy
and mines minister said on Tuesday.
The minister, Youcef Yousfi, said the government would step
up security at oil and gas facilities following the attack this
month on the plant that produces 9 billion cubic metres of gas
per year, equal to around 11 percent of Algeria's annual gas
output.
"We are still in the process of assessing damage and
repairing equipment," the minister told reporters in parliament
when asked whether a decision had been made about the start-up.
The In Amenas site is jointly owned by BP, Statoil
and Algeria's state energy firm Sonatrach.
Up to 37 foreigners died after troops stormed the complex to
end the hostage crisis, which also saw the killing of 29
hostage-takers.
On Monday, suspected Islamist militants attacked an oil
pipeline in northern Algeria, killing two guards and wounding
seven other people, a security source told Reuters.
Yousfi said Algeria would boost security at oil and gas
facilities to cope with any new potential attacks.
"We will explore ways to strengthen the security of our
installations," he said.
Neighbouring Libya and Tunisia have already taken steps to
protect their energy facilities after the In Amenas attack.