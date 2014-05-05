ALGIERS, May 5, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has named a new cabinet after his election to a fourth term, reappointing Youcef Yousfi as energy minister in the North African OPEC oil producer, state news agency APS reported on Monday.

Bouteflika, re-elected in April for five more years, did not campaign himself and has spoken only briefly in public since suffering a stroke last year that put the 77-year-old in a Paris hospital for three months. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Louise Ireland)