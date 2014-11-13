ALGIERS Nov 13 Algeria is drafting a new investment law to improve its business climate to attract foreign expertise and edge the economy away from reliance on oil and gas, the head of the country's investment body said.

The measure is part of wider reforms intended to diversify the economy and better comply with international standards, Abdelkrim Mansouri, head of the National Agency of Investment Development (ANDI), told Reuters.

Government red tape, bureaucratic foot-dragging and an antiquated banking system are among the reasons foreign companies cite for staying away from the North African OPEC state.

Oil and gas account for about 96 percent of Algerian exports, and the government often calls for diversification. But now the new reform plans coincide with falling crude prices.

"After diagnosing the business environment, the government is now launching a vast revival programme," Mansouri told Reuters. "A new investment law is under discussion."

Reforms include removing some existing provisions to ease business applications and reducing periods for dealing with investment requests.

The current investment law includes restrictions on partnerships between private and state businesses and with foreign firms. But Mansouri said the government will maintain a rule that requires a majority stake in any partnerships.

The main hurdle to investment is excessive centralization of decisions regarding approvals of investment projects. Investors usually complain they can wait months or years to get feedback.

Mansouri gave no date for the new law's finalization but said it will be implemented as soon as parliament approves it.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly urged Algeria to liberalise its economy as the only way to lift it out of stagnation.

Mansouri said the banking sector would be among those seeing reforms. Officials also say a financial sector overhaul would be ready by the end of 2014, including a modernisation of Algeria's small stock exchange.

A drop in the world's crude oil prices has been seen as a warning to diversify in Algeria. The government expects energy export earnings for this year to fall to around $60 billion, while the value of imports is projected at $65 billion.

Algeria has approved a $262 billion expenditure plan for the 2015-2019 period. However, experts say those investment plans may have little impact due to the likely slowness of reform.

Still, Industry Minister Abdesselam Bouchouareb has said the government aims to attract investments to sectors such as cars, petrochemicals, medicine, agrobusiness and textile as well as public works and construction. (Editing by Patrick Markey/Mark Heinrich)