ALGIERS, July 11 Algeria's state oil firm said a
final decision on the fate of a planned gas pipeline linking the
North African country to Italy would be made in November, after
economic and technical problems had threatened to delay the
project.
The 8 billion cubic metre pipeline had been scheduled to
start up in 2014, but since it was given the go-ahead, European
demand for natural gas has slumped, changing the economics of
the project.
A Libyan official said in newspaper comments in April that
the project had not been cancelled but was being revised in
light of those market changes.
The project had already faced delays because of concerns
about the route and hold-ups in obtaining approvals from the
Italian government and local authorities.
"The final decision has been postponed to November. Talks on
technical issues are underway. Algeria will defend long-term
contracts," Sonatrach Chief Executive Abdelhamid Zerguine told a
news conference on Wednesday.
Partners in the Galsi project include Sonatrach and Italian
utilities Edison, Enel and Hera.
Algeria already provides Italy with about 35 percent of its
imported gas. Most comes via an existing pipeline from Algeria,
through neighbouring Tunisia and under the Mediterranean to
Italy.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed, Writing by Lin Noueihed,
editing by Jane Baird)