TOKYO Jan 18 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
cancelled part of his trip in Southeast Asia, his first overseas
trip since taking office, and will fly home early due to the
hostage crisis in Algeria, Japan's senior government spokesman
said on Friday.
Algerian forces stormed a desert gas complex to free
hundreds of hostages, including Japanese, but 30 were killed in
the assault along with at least 11 of their Islamist captors, an
Algerian security source told Reuters.
"The action of Algerian forces was regrettable," Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier on the day, adding
Japan had not been informed of the operation in advance.
Three Japanese workers of Japanese engineering firm JGC Corp
have been confirmed safe but 14 others remained
unaccounted for, he said.
Abe will hold a scheduled summit with the Indonesian
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and a joint news conference
on Friday and then fly home.
"Agreement has been made with the Indonesian side so that
events, after the summit meeting and a joint news conference,
will be cancelled," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu
Kato told reporters on Friday.
Abe was scheduled to give a policy speech later on Friday in
which he was expected to push for closer ties with Southeast
Asia to counter increased tensions with neighbours China and
South Korea over territorial disputes.
Arrangements are now being made for Abe to return to Japan
before dawn on Saturday, instead of Saturday evening, said Kato.
Abe needs to handle the hostage crisis carefully and not
attract domestic criticism ahead of an upper house election in
July, which he needs to win to push forward his policies
including the easing of constraints on the military under
Japan's pacifist constitution.