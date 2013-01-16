LONDON Jan 16 Oil major BP said it had
experienced a "security incident" at a gas field in Algeria,
following reports that Islamist militants had seized five
Japanese nationals and a French citizen from the facility on
Wednesday.
"We can confirm that there has been a security incident this
morning at the In Amenas gas field in the eastern central region
of Algeria. We have no more confirmed details at this time," BP
said in a statement.
BP said UK authorities had been advised about the incident.
BP did not say whether foreigners were taken away from the
facility, only that the company was "setting up a helpline for
relatives".
Diplomatic and local sources said earlier on Wednesday the
militants had seized foreigners at the field.
The field, located close to the border with Libya, is
operated by a joint venture including BP, Norwegian oil firm
Statoil and Algerian state company Sonatrach.
BP said the field was approximately 1,300 km from the
capital, Algiers.