PARIS Jan 16 French President Francois Hollande
said on Wednesday he was liaising with the Algerian government
over an attack on a gas facility in Algeria by Islamist
militants who said they had taken up to 41 foreigners hostage.
"As I am speaking to you, a hostage-taking is under way in
Algeria at an energy facility, with a number of people taken
hostage whose exact details we don't know, not even for the
French nationals who may be involved," Hollande said in a speech
to lawmakers.
"I am in permanent contact with the Algerian authorities who
are doing, and will do, their duty. We are also in contact with
the heads of state of the countries concerned."