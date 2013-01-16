* Islamists attack Algerian gas field
* Dozens of foreign hostages held,, three killed
* Raid in retaliation for French intervention in Mali
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Jan 16 Islamist militants attacked a
gas field in Algeria on Wednesday, claiming to have kidnapped up
to 41 foreigners including seven Americans in a dawn raid in
retaliation for France's intervention in Mali, according to
regional media reports.
The raiders were also reported to have killed three people,
including a Briton and a French national.
An al Qaeda affiliated group said the raid had been carried
out because of Algeria's decision to allow France to use its air
space for attacks against Islamists in Mali, where French forces
have been in action against al Qaeda-linked militants since last
week.
The attack in southern Algeria also raised fears that the
French action in Mali could prompt further Islamist revenge
attacks on Western targets in Africa, where al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) operates across borders in the Sahara
desert, and in Europe.
AQIM said it had carried out Wednesday's raid on the In
Amenas gas facility in Algeria, Mauritania's ANI news agency
reported.
The Algerian interior ministry said: "A terrorist group,
heavily armed and using three vehicles, launched an attack this
Wednesday at 5 a.m. against a Sonatrach base in Tigantourine,
near In Amenas, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Algerian and
Libyan border."
The gas field is operated by a joint venture including BP
, Norwegian oil firm Statoil and Algerian state
company Sonatrach.
ARMED MEN
BP said armed men were still occupying facilities at the gas
field.
"The site was attacked and occupied by a group of
unidentified armed people at about 0500 UK time. Contact with
the site is extremely difficult, but we understand that armed
individuals are still occupying the In Amenas operations site,"
it said.
Algeria's official APS news agency said a Briton and an
Algerian security guard had been killed and seven people were
injured. A French national was also killed in the attack, a
local source said.
Also among those reported kidnapped by various sources were
five Japanese nationals working for the Japanese engineering
firm JGC Corp, a French national, an Irishman, a
Norwegian and a number of Britons.
A member of an Islamist group styling itself the "Blood
Battalion" was quoted by Mauritanian media as saying that five
of the hostages were being held at the gas facility and 36 were
in a housing area. APS said the Islamist raiders had freed
Algerians working at the gas facility.
"The operation was in response to the blatant interference
by Algeria and the opening of its air space to French aircraft
to bomb northern Mali," the Islamist spokesman told Mauritania's
ANI news agency.
ANI, which has regular direct contact with Islamists, said
that fighters under the command of Mokhtar Belmokhtar were
holding the foreigners.
Belmokhtar for years commanded al Qaeda fighters in the
Sahara before setting up his own armed Islamist group late last
year after an apparent fallout with other militant leaders.
The Algerian army was in the area of the gas facility,
according to French and Algerian sources.
SECURITY IMPLICATIONS
The attack was the first time in years that Islamist
militants are known to have launched an attack on an Algerian
energy facility.
The attack could have implications for security across the
whole of Algeria's energy sector, which supplies about a quarter
of Europe's natural gas imports and exports millions of barrels
of crude oil each year.
Such an attack would require a large and heavily-armed
insurgent force with a degree of freedom to move around -- all
elements that al Qaeda has not previously had.
However, the conflict in neighbouring Libya in 2011 changed
the balance of force. Security experts say al Qaeda was able to
obtain arms, including heavy weapons, from the looted arsenals
of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Statoil, a minority shareholder in the gas venture, said it
had 17 employees at the plant and four of them had been
evacuated. The company declined to comment on the other 13.
The five Japanese work for the engineering firm JGC
Corporation, Jiji news agency reported, quoting company
officials. JGC has a deal with Sonatrach-BP-Statoil Association
for work in gas production at In Amenas.
A reporter for Japan's NHK television managed to call a JGC
worker in Algeria.
The worker said he got a phone call from a colleague at the
gas field. "It was around 6 a.m. this morning. He said that he
had been hearing gunshots for about 20 minutes. I wasn't able to
get through to him since."
French troops launched their first ground operation against
Islamist rebels in Mali on Wednesday in an action to dislodge
from a strategic town al Qaeda-linked fighters who have resisted
six days of air strikes.