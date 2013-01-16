LONDON Jan 16 Armed people are still occupying
facilities at a gas field in Algeria, oil major BP said
on Wednesday, confirming it had experienced an attack on the
facilities earlier in the day.
"The site was attacked and occupied by a group of
unidentified armed people at about 0500 UK time. Contact with
the site is extremely diffficult, but we understand that armed
individuals are still occupying the In Amenas operations site,"
ir said.
The company said it could not yet confirm whether there had
been any injuries on the site.
Local officials and diplomatic sources said earlier that
Islamist militants attacked a gas production field in southern
Algeria, kidnapping at least nine foreigners and killing two
people including a French national.