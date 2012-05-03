* Algeria aims to ensure long-term security of supply
* Study shows big potential in Algerian shale gas-adviser
PARIS May 3 Algeria will amend its hydrocarbons
law before the end of the year to attract more foreign
investment into oil and gas exploration, an adviser to the
country's energy minister said on Thursday.
"The amendments of Algeria's hydrocarbon law will introduce
tax incentives that aim to boost offshore exploration and
attract foreign companies that can bring technology know-how for
the development of unconventional reserves," adviser Ali Hached
told delegates at a conference.
Asked by journalists on the sidelines whether the law would
be amended in 2012, Hached said: "Yes, of course."
Algerian authorities want to develop technology-intensive
shale gas and offshore production to help ensure security of
supply in the long run, and they currently favour the entry of
foreign oil majors to help achieve those goals.
Under the current system, state-owned energy company
Sonatrach is the majority partner in all new exploration
projects and the state levies high taxes on foreign players.
Foreign energy executives have said tax terms are not
attractive enough for them to buy into Algerian acreage.
"It's a very new philosophy to fix the tax," Hached said,
saying the revised law would only apply to new projects.
Algeria's last three bid rounds for oil and gas permits have
attracted lacklustre interest from foreign firms, raising
questions about whether it has enough new projects coming on
stream to maintain output levels.
Hashed cited a new study that showed that 1 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas could be extracted in each kilometre square
of a 100,000-square kilometre potential zone.
He said new projects coming on stream would raise the OPEC
member's daily oil output to over 1.5 million barrels at the end
of the year.
Supporters of reforming the hydrocarbons law will have to
get past resistance from powerful figures within the Algerian
government, however, who in the past few years have been behind
a push towards resource nationalism.
