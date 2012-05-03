* Algeria aims to ensure long-term security of supply
* Study shows big potential in Algerian shale gas-Sonatrach
CEO
* Algerian shale gas output could start by 2015
By Gus Trompiz and Muriel Boselli
PARIS, May 3 Algeria will amend its hydrocarbons
law before the end of the year to attract more foreign
investment to help it develop potentially big reserves of
non-conventional resources, an adviser to the country's energy
minister said on Thursday.
"The amendments of Algeria's hydrocarbon law will introduce
tax incentives that aim to boost offshore exploration and
attract foreign companies that can bring technology know-how for
the development of unconventional reserves," adviser Ali Hached
told delegates at a conference.
Asked by reporters on the sidelines whether the law would be
amended in 2012, Hached said: "Yes, of course."
Algeria wants to develop technology-intensive shale gas and
offshore production to help ensure security of supply in the
long run, and they currently favour allowing foreign oil majors
to help achieve those goals.
Production of shale gas could start within the next three
years, Abdelhamid Zerguine, Sonatrach's Chief Executive Officer
told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.
But while Algeria is keen to change unattractive tax rules,
Zerguine said it would remain the majority partner in all
projects.
Under the current system, state-owned energy company
Sonatrach is the majority partner in all new exploration
projects and the state levies high taxes on foreign players, two
points that foreign energy firms would like to see change.
"This will not change," Zerguine said. "At 49-percent,
companies have already earnt a lot of money but the complex
nature of unconventional reserve projects means that we need to
make some adjustments."
Sonatrach was also keen on one-to-one negotiations as
opposed to tenders, he said.
"When you know that a company masters technologies it is
best to go and talk directly with them," Zerguine said.
A recent study showed that on an area of 180,000 square km
and assuming a 20 percent extraction rate, production could
reach 0.6 billion cubic metres per square km, Zerguine told
delegates.
The government has also raised Sonatrach's budget for
investments in the next five years to $80 billion, up from $68
billion, Zerguine said, adding this included $12 billion for
unconventional resources.
Algeria's last three bid rounds for oil and gas permits have
attracted lacklustre interest from foreign firms, raising
questions about whether it has enough new projects coming on
stream to maintain output levels.
Hached said new projects coming on stream would raise the
OPEC member's daily oil output to over 1.5 million barrels at
the end of the year.
Supporters of reforming the hydrocarbons law will have to
get past resistance from powerful figures within the Algerian
government, however, who in the past few years have been behind
a push towards resource nationalism.
