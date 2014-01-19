* Tuareg rebels ended ceasefire late last year
ALGIERS, Jan 19 Algeria will hold exploratory
talks with rebel groups from neighbouring Mali in an attempt to
revive peace negotiations there, it said on Sunday, an
initiative welcomed by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Mali exploded into violence when Tuareg separatist fighters
tried to take over the north and Islamist militants eventually
occupied the region, triggering a French military intervention
last year.
Islamist militants have been mostly driven out, but since
then reconciliation with the three main rebel groups has been an
elusive challenge for Keita, after a June peace deal brokered by
Burkina Faso.
The National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad, or MNLA,
declared an end to a ceasefire late last year, saying Mali had
not lived up to its end of the June peace accord, which called
for the rebels to disarm.
"These are exploratory contacts to revive dialogue in Mali,"
Algeria's Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told reporters of the
communication with rebel leaders, not specifying which groups.
Keita was visiting Algiers to back the initiative, Mali
Foreign Minister Ould Sidi Mohamed said.
"Everybody should applaud this process. We want to make
peace in Mali inclusive," Mohamed said.
He added that Algeria's efforts were not in competition with
peace deals brokered by Burkina Faso.
"We welcome any initiative that helps boost peace," he said.
"There is perfect understanding between Algeria and Mali on what
to do to address common challenges for security and regional
cooperation."
Three main rebel groups in Mali - the MNLA, the fellow
Tuareg movement, High Council for the Unity of Azawad (HCUA),
and the Arab Movement of Azawad (MAA) - announced in November
they would merge to form a united front.
But there are signs of distrust within those rebel
organisations that have complicated peace negotiations.
The vast desert region has erupted into rebellion four times
since independence from France in 1960. Its light-skinned Tuareg
people say black African governments in the capital Bamako have
excluded them from power.
Neighbouring Algeria, which itself suffered a civil war with
armed Islamists in the 1990s that killed around 200,000 people,
had pushed for a political solution in Mali, worried about
militants spilling across the border into its south.
