ALGIERS, July 13 A court in Algiers ruled on
Wednesday to annul a takeover by Algeria's richest businessman
of the country's largest Arabic- language newspaper and an
affiliated TV channel.
The case was brought by the communication ministry against
Ness-Prod, a subsidiary of the agribusiness group Cevital after
it acquired a 80 percent stake in the private media group El
Khabar.
The case stirred debate after Cevital's owner, Issad Rebrab,
said plans to halt the takeover were politically motivated and
attempt to muzzle opponents. The ministry rejected that
accusation saying it was an antimonopoly issue.
"The verdict is in line with the law. The other side will
have two months to appeal," Brahim Benhadid, a lawyer for the
ministry, told reporters outside the court after the judgement.
The ministry said its case was based on a law that bans
ownership of more than one newspaper. Rebrab owns the
French-language daily Liberte. There was no immediate comment
from Cevital's lawyers. They did not attend the hearing.
Rebrab is not directly involved in politics, but he has
taken positions critical of the government. El Khabar is one of
the more independent voices in the Algerian media, and critics
see the government's effort to block the takeover as a threat to
press freedom.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; editing by Patrick Markey)