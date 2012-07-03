ALGIERS, July 3 Algeria said on Tuesday it would
seek an emergency meeting of producer group OPEC if oil prices
resume their decline, backing comments from other members
concerned about oversupply.
"If the price falls further, we support the idea of the
organization's extraordinary meeting," Energy and Mines Minister
Youcef Yousfi told state radio. "The head of the organization
has prerogatives to call for a meeting when prices deteriorate."
Iran at the weekend urged OPEC's secretary general to
convene an emergency meeting to stop a drop in
prices.
That followed a call from Iraq to cut OPEC's supply and a
Venezuelan request for an extraordinary meeting in the third
quarter of this year if prices remain low.
Oil topped $101 a barrel for the first time in three weeks
on Tuesday as tension over Iran increased concerns about supply
and as investors bet on further policy action to support global
economic growth.
But even after its recent advance, Brent is down 21 percent
from its 2012 high of $128.40 reached on March 1. Prices in the
second quarter posted their biggest quarterly drop since the
2008 financial crisis.
