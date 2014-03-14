DUBAI, March 14 Africa-focused investor Emerging
Capital Partners (ECP) is buying 33 percent of Atlas Bottling
Corp, an Algerian firm which bottles PepsiCo Inc's
drinks, it said on Friday.
ECP is buying the stake from Group Mehri, a prominent
Algerian business family which owns Atlas, ECP said in a
statement, without specifying how much it would spend on the
acquisition.
The investment is part of an $80 million expansion plan at
Atlas, which will use the money from ECP and debt from
commercial banks to increase its bottling capacity, build a new
production site and develop new product categories, ECP said.
Outside the oil and gas sector, foreign investment in
Algeria's economy has been limited by bureaucratic obstacles and
legal restrictions but the authorities are now showing signs of
opening the largely state-controlled economy up to wider foreign
investment.
