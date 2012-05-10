(Alert corrected to fix source)
ALGIERS May 10 Insolvent Swiss oil refiner
Petroplus owes Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach
over $250 million in unpaid bills, an Algerian energy sector
official told Reuters.
Sonatrach has not received payment for several cargoes of
crude it delivered to the refiner, the source said, without
specifying what action, if any, the Algerian firm planned to
take to recover the money.
Late last year, Petroplus said lenders had frozen a credit
facility which it was using to buy crude for delivery to its
refineries. It filed for insolvency protection in January.
A lawyer whose firm has been appointed as liquidator for
Petroplus entities in Switzerland declined to comment on any
unsettled bills with Sonatrach.
"We cannot give any answers concerning claims and whether
they will be accepted or not," said Karl Wuethrich from law firm
Wenger Plattner.
Petroplus has been divesting assets since it became
insolvent. It sold its Cressier plant, one of only two
refineries in Switzerland, to a joint venture between Vitol, the
world's largest oil trader and Atlas, run by Petroplus
co-founder Marcel Van Poecke, earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Martin De Sa'Pinto in Zurich,
Switzerland; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Neely)