(Adds details)
ALGIERS Aug 30 A cargo plane with six
Ukrainians and one Russian on board crashed in Algeria's far
south early on Saturday, an Algerian transport ministry official
said.
The Ukrainian Antonov-12 plane en route to Equatorial Guinea
could have crashed for technical reasons, the official said.
It came down at 0240 local time (0140 GMT) after taking off
from Algeria's Tamanrasset airport and three burned bodies were
found at the crash site, the official added.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)