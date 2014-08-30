(Adds details)

ALGIERS Aug 30 A cargo plane with six Ukrainians and one Russian on board crashed in Algeria's far south early on Saturday, an Algerian transport ministry official said.

The Ukrainian Antonov-12 plane en route to Equatorial Guinea could have crashed for technical reasons, the official said.

It came down at 0240 local time (0140 GMT) after taking off from Algeria's Tamanrasset airport and three burned bodies were found at the crash site, the official added. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)