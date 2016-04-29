ALGIERS, April 29 Algeria's President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika, 79, has returned to Algiers after a brief visit to
Geneva for medical checkups, his latest since a stroke three
years ago that has mostly kept him out of the public view.
"The president of the republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika,
returned to the country on Friday," the presidency said in a
statement on APS state news agency.
Bouteflika, who has governed the North African OPEC state
for more than 15 years, left a week ago for "regular medical
checkups", state media said.
He has visited Paris and Geneva several times since the
stroke in 2013 that left him in a French hospital for several
months.
Since his re-election in 2014 to a fourth term, the veteran
of the independence war against France has only been seen in
periodic state television images and photographs, usually
greeting visiting foreign dignitaries at his palace.
Bouteflika's illness has prompted speculation about a
possible transition from a leader who helped bring the country
out of a 1990s war with Islamist fighters and into more economic
stability during the times of high oil prices.
He has steadily strengthened his loyalists' position since
2014 and reduced the Algerian military's long-running influence
in politics by firing generals and revamping the DRS military
intelligence agency.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Tom Heneghan)