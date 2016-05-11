* President's medical trip revives succession talk
By Patrick Markey and Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, May 11 Former Algerian Energy Minister
Chakib Khelil brushes off talk of presidential ambitions. But as
he travels from town to town meeting officials and religious
leaders, critics say the close ally of ailing President
Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks very much as if he is on the campaign
trail.
He is not the only one who appears to be manoeuvring as
debate intensifies over how long the veteran leader, largely out
of sight since a stroke three years ago, will stay in office,
and who may replace him if he steps aside.
Bouteflika has run the North African OPEC member for nearly
two decades, riding out the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 partly
due to fears of a return to chaos after the devastating war
between Islamists and the military in the 1990s.
Anarchy in Libya, across the border to the east, is another
stark reminder of how political transitions can go wrong.
Succession talk has been spurred by a medical trip to Geneva
by Bouteflika in April and an unflattering photograph of him
published on Twitter by Manual Valls, prime minister of France,
which has a large Algerian community and a strong interest in
its former colony.
Bouteflika was last seen openly in public two years ago when
he voted from a wheelchair in a ballot in which he won a fourth
term. Since then he has appeared only in brief state television
videos, usually seated, greeting dignitaries like Ban Ki Moon at
the Zeralda presidential residence.
Government officials and ruling party FLN loyalists dismiss
doubts over Bouteflika's health, and warn pretenders they will
have to wait until the president's term ends in 2019.
"No one will get rid of the president with a photograph on
Twitter," FLN chief Amar Saadani told a party gathering. "The
president is fine, the country is fine, the party is fine."
Bouteflika was "running the country's affairs properly" and
Algerians were aware of his condition when they re-elected him
in 2014, said Ahmed Ouyahia, leader of the second pro-government
party, Rassemblement National Democratique.
That has not stopped opposition leaders discussing early
elections and holding meetings to build a united front against a
"power vacuum". Even some Bouteflika loyalists now talk quietly
of positioning for his eventual departure.
At 79, Bouteflika is still praised by many Algerians as the
man who led the North African state out of international
isolation and the "dark years" of the war with armed Islamists
that killed 200,000 people.
Talk of transition comes at a sensitive time, with a fall in
oil prices hitting state finances, violence in neighbouring Mali
as well as Libya and the government seeking investment to keep
its place as a key European gas supplier.
"The only issue is to return the sovereignty of the people
through elections," opposition leader and former candidate Ali
Benflis said. "I didn't need to see that photograph to know we
have a power vacuum."
Algeria's politics are often opaque, and observers say they
have been dominated since independence by behind-the-scenes
power struggles over candidates and policies among FLN top
cadre, pro-government business elites and generals.
Even before his re-election, Bouteflika moved steadily to
erase the influence of the powerful DRS military intelligence
service that had often played the role of kingmaker after
independence in 1962 and extended its sway during the 1990s war.
Analysts say those bloody years of war mean Algeria's
leaders will always prioritise stability over any factional
disputes -- whether in any early elections or in 2019.
"The conditions and legal framework for a soft transition
are now in place," political analyst Arslan Chikhaoui said.
"Anticipated elections or not, Bouteflika's key goal was to make
sure Algeria would have evolution and not revolution."
NOT CAMPAIGNING
The question of who follows though is still unanswered. That
debate, analysts say, risks delaying economic reforms to help
shield the economy from the sharp fall in oil prices.
Since his return to Algeria this year after years in exile
under the cloud of a corruption scandal, Khelil, a U.S. educated
former World Bank technocrat and OPEC president, has been
welcomed back by the FLN.
He has always denied the allegations against him and FLN
chief Amar Saadani and oil executives hinted he could advise on
energy reforms. Local media and opposition figures say he seems
to be preparing to be a presidential candidate.
Visiting Sufi monasteries that are influential religious and
social centres, especially in rural areas, and talking to the
media, Khelil says he only wants to serve his country.
His critics question the timing of his return. Some suggest
his tour is an attempt to rehabilite himself; others say it is a
distraction and ask what happened to the corruption probe.
"Let's not be surprised if the next step is forming
committees to support Chakib Khelil," newspaper El Watan wrote
in a recent column. "What a turnout for a man who three years
ago was supposed to meet with the judges."
But Khelil and other potential presidential candidates may
be disqualified under articles in the constitution barring those
who have lived abroad for a long period or married a foreigner.
Among other names who observers say may emerge from
pro-government factions are RND's Ouyahia and the FLN's Saadani,
rivals who frequently spar in public, Prime Minister Abdelmalek
Sellal, or even an outsider like Lakhdar Brahimi, the former
U.N. negotiator who has visited Bouteflika multiple times.
Opposition parties, fractured and weak in the face of FLN
dominance, are focused on three leaders -- Benflis, who was once
part of the FLN, Said Sadi, founder of a liberal,
Berber-focussed party, and moderate Islamist Abdallah Jaballah.
Khelil, like Bouteflika, and many in the president's inner
circle, is from the west of the country, and analysts say his
return has even stirred rivalries between leaders from west and
east dating back to factions who fought against the French.
In Algiers, there is also a court battle over an
Arabic-language newspaper between tycoon Issad Rebrab, who is
from the east and has been linked to Sadi's opposition party,
and the government, which Rebrab says is trying to curb his
influence and control the press.
"Those in power, they are worried. They block me because I
am not part of their clan," Rebrab, who has clashed with the
government in the past, said in an interview in local media.
The communications ministry rejects that and says it has
objected to Rebrab's takeover of the newspaper and television
station on anti-monopoly grounds and because of media laws. An
official told Reuters only the court could decide.
"This is a commercial issue," he said. "I don't understand
why Rebrab is saying it is politics."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)