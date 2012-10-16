* Uncertain succession to Bouteflika, election due in 2014
* FLN still in power, five decades after independence
* After trauma of 1990s, Algeria rides out Arab uprisings
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Oct 16 Algeria is a young country ruled
by old men.
A generation of leaders who won their spurs during Algeria's
1954-62 independence war against France remains in power, having
defeated a violent challenge by armed Islamists in the 1990s
and, at least for now, seen off the rebellious spirit that
toppled Arab autocrats in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya last year.
Among the old guard is President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 75,
who has served three terms and is thought unlikely to seek a
fourth, if only for undisclosed health reasons.
But with a presidential election due in 2014 there is no
clarity on who might take over Africa's biggest country, an OPEC
oil producer which supplies a fifth of Europe's gas imports and
cooperates with the West in combating al Qaeda-style militancy.
More than 70 percent of Algeria's 37 million people are aged
under 30. About 21 percent of young people are unemployed, the
IMF says, and many are impatient with the gerontocracy ruling a
country where jobs, wages and housing are the urgent concerns.
"With all due respect, we don't need war heroes to rule the
country, but young, well-educated managers who can guarantee us
a decent living and who understand young people's aspirations,"
said Mohamed Aziouz, an unemployed computer engineer aged 26.
"This must change," he said, noting that Interior Minister
Daho Ould Kabila is 79 and army chief of staff Giad Salah is 80.
Mortality is already catching up with the National
Liberation Front (FLN) cadres who led Algeria to independence 50
years ago and have ruled the country ever since.
This year alone, the country's first president, Ahmed Ben
Bella, died at 96, and its third, Chadli Benjedid, at 82.
TIME TO MOVE ON
Ahmed Benbitour, 66, a former prime minister who resigned
under Bouteflika in 2000, believes generational change is
overdue. "Algeria's rulers should be 40. All the rulers who
served during the past decades should go," he told Reuters.
In theory, it is up to Algerian voters to choose their
president and parliament. But many Algerians believe their
country is controlled by "le pouvoir", a French term for an
unelected elite led by senior security officials.
Bouteflika and these alleged power-brokers may eventually
pick a preferred successor, legitimising their choice with an
election contested by other approved contenders - although
dissension among the elite could disrupt any such tidy outcome.
While Algerians may not feel fully enfranchised, despite the
trappings of constitutional rule, few want a return to the
turbulence of the 1990s when a decade-long struggle between the
state and Islamist militants killed an estimated 200,000 people.
The Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), which was set to win the
1992 election when it was cancelled by the army, remains banned.
Moderate Islamist parties performed below expectations in a
parliamentary poll in May this year, winning 10 percent of seats
to the FLN's 47 percent, on an official turnout of 43 percent.
Those parties, co-opted by the state, have little popular
appeal and are in no position to compete for the top job. A few
hardcore al Qaeda-linked militants still fight on in remote
areas, but no longer threaten Algeria's stability.
A significant current of ultra-orthodox Salafi Islamists
shuns politics because it believes God is the only reference for
governing society, not democratically elected leaders.
For now, political Islam has been mostly discredited, but
the constitution says that Islam is the religion of the state
and Algeria's rulers cloak themselves in Islamic respectability.
Many in Algeria might settle for an imperfect democracy in
return for stability, jobs and better living standards.
A wave of unrest over pay and living conditions in February
and March 2011 briefly suggested the country might experience an
uprising such as those erupting elsewhere in the Arab world.
But the government quickly increased wages and social
spending to defuse discontent, using the financial muscle from
oil and gas revenues that have enabled Algeria to build up
foreign reserves exceeding $186 billion.
Since then, chaos in post-Gaddafi Libya and the violent
conflict in Syria may also have made Algerians leery of revolt.
RENEWED CONFIDENCE
Perhaps sensing the danger has passed, the government now
plans to re-tighten the tap, with a draft 2013 budget obtained
by Reuters this week that would slash outlays by 11.2 percent.
The draft is based on a world oil price of $90 a barrel,
although the International Monetary Fund says Algeria needs an
oil price of $100 to balance its books.
Algeria relies heavily on its hydrocarbons sector, which
accounts for about 60 percent of budget revenue, 36 percent of
economic output and more than 97 percent of export earnings - so
any slump in world oil prices would spell trouble.
The economy has moved away from its socialist past, but
remains constrained by red tape and corruption, attracting few
foreign investors outside the dominant oil and gas sector.
Denied opportunity at home, many Algerian youngsters dream
of a better life overseas, with hundreds each year desperate
enough to risk their lives on illegal sea crossings to Europe.
For now the expected transition from Bouteflika remains
murky. The president took four months to name a prime minister
after the parliamentary poll in May, finally choosing Abdelmalek
Sellal, a technocrat whom few see as his anointed heir.
Nacer Djabi, who teaches sociology at Algiers University,
says bringing more youthful faces into power could help
transform the economy and avert potential strife.
"If the generation of Algeria's current rulers refuses to
organise its peaceful withdrawal from civilian and military
decision-making circles, a clash with the new generation will be
inevitable," he said, urging them to hasten the process.
"They may die before handing over power, which could put at
risk Algeria's cohesion and internal stability."