* Bouteflika looks set to win another five-year term
* Opposition parties ready to boycott April 17 vote
* Questions over how Bouteflika will campaign, govern
By Lamine Chikhi and Patrick Markey
ALGIERS/TUNIS, March 7 Algerians may not have
been shocked to learn their ailing President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika would run for re-election after 15 years in power,
but the way he let them know was a surprise.
After months of speculation, the 77-year-old leader, who
suffered a stroke last year, gave no live television or radio
speech to declare his candidacy, leaving his prime minister and
the state news agency to announce it last week.
On Monday, Bouteflika registered at the Constitutional
Council 24 hours before the deadline, appearing briefly on state
television to speak in public for the first time in months.
Credited with leading Algeria out of the 1990s civil war
between security forces and Islamists, he looks almost sure to
win, with support from his powerful National Liberation Front
(FLN) party, its allies and army factions.
Another Bouteflika term would remove immediate uncertainty
about the future of Algeria, a major African oil supplier and an
ally in Washington's war on Islamist militants who have extended
their roots in North Africa thanks to chaos in next-door Libya.
But for all the official insistence Bouteflika is in good
shape, his scarce appearances have prompted doubts about how he
will campaign, what happens if he falls ill and who succeeds him
if his health forces him to step down in his fourth term.
Even in announcing Bouteflika's candidacy, Prime Minister
Abdelmalek Sellal did little to quash doubts over his health
when he said the president did not need to campaign himself as
there were plenty who could do that for him.
"You can count on one hand the number of times that
Bouteflika has appeared in public in the last year," said Geoff
Porter, a North Africa specialist at the Combating Terrorism
Center at West Point. "As far as exercises in democracy go, the
17 April elections are going to be a strange one."
CIVIL WAR MEMORIES
Algerians, still scarred by the civil war, which cost
200,000 lives, staged no popular uprising against the status quo
similar to those elsewhere in the Arab world in 2011.
Politics remains in a time-warp shaped by the struggle
against colonial power France which led to independence in 1962.
Since then, a cabal of FLN party veterans, business elites
and army generals, known as "Le Pouvoir", French for "The
Power", has called the shots, operating behind closed doors.
In recent weeks, backroom sparring between Bouteflika's clan
and DRS intelligence service chief General Mohamed Mediene, long
a political kingmaker, burst into the open, with politicians and
generals aiming thinly disguised barbs at one another.
Much of this reflected efforts by Bouteflika's faction to
neutralise Mediene's political influence before the president
announced his candidacy for a fourth term, analysts say.
Bouteflika's men appear to have won the day. Several
intelligence generals have been sacked or transferred, while the
president's allies hold key posts in the army and the cabinet.
One Bouteflika associate, General Ahmed Gaed Salah, chief of
staff and vice defence minister, now heads a commission that
approves military promotions. Political sources say this post
can be used to curtail the DRS's role in politics.
In 2012, Bouteflika suggested time was over for his
generation of leaders, but he has only consolidated his grip.
"It is the beginning of the end for Le Pouvoir in Algeria
because Bouteflika is Le Pouvoir now," a Western diplomat said.
Algerian political cartoonists have mocked the candidacy of
a veteran president who has almost vanished from the public eye.
One sketch in the El Watan daily shows the Oscars Award for
best movie special effects with nominees listed as: "Gravity",
"Iron Man 3", "Star Trek", and from Algeria, "The Fourth Term".
Bouteflika's allies say he is a stabilising figure in a
region where Libya demonstrates the risks of chaos three years
after NATO-backed rebels ended Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
Once he is re-elected, the constitution might be amended to
create posts for one or even two vice presidents to manage
politics and security, a source close to the presidency said.
"He will likely leave power before the end of a five-year
term, and a vice president will take over," the source said.
FACTIONAL MANOEUVRING
Sellal, 66, who as prime minister ran most day-to-day
affairs when Bouteflika was ill, might be one contender for vice
president. Algeria's police chief, Major-General Abdelghani
Hamel has also emerged as a possibility.
Though weakened, the DRS intelligence agency remains an
influential player in Algeria's opaque politics.
"A fourth term by Bouteflika will not end the conflict,"
said Eurasia Group North Africa specialist Riccardo Fabiani.
"Regime stability will depend on Bouteflika's health, and regime
factions manoeuvring to decide who will succeed the president."
When other Arab countries rose in revolt, Bouteflika eased
discontent by distributing loans, housing and higher salaries.
As long as global oil prices remain around $100 a barrel,
the OPEC producer, with around $200 billion in foreign reserves,
may be able to sustain such generous public spending.
In the longer term, Algeria desperately needs economic
reforms to fight its budget deficit, loosen foreign investment
restrictions and attract investment in its declining oil sector.
Opposition parties, which are much weaker than the
entrenched FLN, have threatened to boycott the April 17 vote,
saying the president has an unfair advantage.
There are five other contenders, but some opposition
politicians, such as Said Saadi, are staying out of the race.
"I will not run because the election is closed. Bouteflika's
men will supervise the vote," he said. "The game is closed."
Three parties, including Saadi's RCD and the Islamist MSP
party, have joined forces to urge a boycott of the vote.
Campaigning starts on March 23, but Algerian voters don't
know whether Bouteflika will become more visible to the public.
"Even if, as his supporters say, he still has all his mental
faculties, how will he campaign?" West Point's Porter said.
"Presidents are elected for five-year terms. If he doesn't
campaign himself, how will the electorate know he has the
stamina to complete his term?"
(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Alistair Lyon)