ALGIERS May 15 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika proposed amending 47 articles of the constitution, including imposing a two-term presidential limit and delegating more authority to the prime minister, a government source said on Thursday.

Bouteflika, 77, promised constitutional reforms after winning an April election to secure five more years in office despite suffering a stroke last year that raised questions over his ability to govern. (Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by John Stonestreet)