ALGIERS May 15 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika proposed amending 47 articles of the constitution,
including imposing a two-term presidential limit and delegating
more authority to the prime minister, a government source said
on Thursday.
Bouteflika, 77, promised constitutional reforms after
winning an April election to secure five more years in office
despite suffering a stroke last year that raised questions over
his ability to govern.
