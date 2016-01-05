ALGIERS Jan 5 Algeria's government on Tuesday
unveiled draft constitutional reforms, including a two-term
presidency limit, an obligatory consultation with parliament to
name prime ministers and making local Amazigh an official
language.
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika promised a package
of amendments to strengthen democracy in the North African
state, which since independence from France in 1962 has been
mostly governed by the ruling FLN party and the military.
The proposed reforms, which Bouteflika's cabinet director
Ahmed Ouyahia presented to reporters, will go for approval this
month before parliament, the last hurdle before being adopted in
the constitution.
The president's allies have a strong majority in parliament.
When the proposals were discussed last year, they included
delegating more executive authority to the prime minister and
more powers for opposition parties in parliament, as well as
reforms for the press and to counter corruption.
Since he was re-elected last year, Bouteflika has not
appeared in public, only in brief images on state media. He
suffered a stroke in 2013 that left him in a French hospital for
months before he returned to Algeria.
Approving the proposed amendments last month, the presidency
said they would allow the "deepening of the separation of
powers. Analysts say the reforms may also be aimed at helping a
stable transition should Bouteflika step down during his fourth
term in power.
