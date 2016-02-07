ALGIERS Feb 7 Algerian lawmakers approved
constitutional reforms on Sunday proposed by President Abdelziz
Bouteflika, including reinstating a two-term limit for the
presidency and expanding parliament's powers.
Government officials said the amendments completed political
reforms that Bouteflika promised after the 2011 Arab Spring
uprisings in the region, but opposition leaders dismissed the
changes as superficial.
Bouteflika's allies have the majority in the two chambers,
though several opposition parties boycotted the vote. Approval
of the reforms will likely prompt the naming of a new cabinet by
Bouteflika, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a
stroke in 2013 despite re-election in 2014 to a fourth term.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey and Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by
Andrew Hevens)