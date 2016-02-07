ALGIERS Feb 7 Algerian lawmakers approved constitutional reforms on Sunday proposed by President Abdelziz Bouteflika, including reinstating a two-term limit for the presidency and expanding parliament's powers.

Government officials said the amendments completed political reforms that Bouteflika promised after the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings in the region, but opposition leaders dismissed the changes as superficial.

Bouteflika's allies have the majority in the two chambers, though several opposition parties boycotted the vote. Approval of the reforms will likely prompt the naming of a new cabinet by Bouteflika, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 despite re-election in 2014 to a fourth term. (Reporting by Patrick Markey and Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Hevens)