ALGIERS, June 11 Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika named new energy and finance ministers in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Saturday, state media reported.

Nouredine Bouterfa, the head of state power firm Sonelgaz, was named as the new energy minister, replacing Salah Khebri, while junior budget minister Hadji Baba Ammi was appointed to replace Abderrahmane Benkhalfa at the finance ministry. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Dominic Evans)