* FLN chief a staunch ally of president
* Algeria buffeted by oil price collapse
* FLN party preparing for local vote
By Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Oct 23 The long-standing chief of
Algeria's ruling FLN party Amar Saadani has resigned just weeks
after making accusations that a retired spy chief and a former
prime minister had been French agents.
Saadani, a close ally of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has
often been critical of opponents, but analysts said he crossed a
line when he openly criticised veterans of the independence war
against France.
Algeria is mostly still run by a generation of older
politicians involved in the war of independence against France,
including Bouteflika. And the FLN or Front de Liberation
Nationale has dominated Algeria's politics since independence in
1962.
"I am resigning because of health problems," Saadani told
FLN members during a meeting on Saturday, which was broadcast on
local television.
Djamel Ould Abes, 82, a doctor and close Bouteflika
associate, has been appointed new FLN chief.
In remarks earlier this month during an FLN meeting, Saadani
had accused Mohamed Mediene, former chief of the military spy
directorate known as the DRS, and former premier Abdelaziz
Belkhadem, a personal advisor to the president, of working as
French agents in the past.
Mediene, who was rarely seen in public during his time as
DRS chief, has made no statement in response. But Belkhadem
dismissed the allegations in comments to local media.
"He can ask people in my village what I did during the war
of independence," he said. "Everyone can ask what my family did
during the war."
Mediene was forced into retirement earlier this year as
part of Bouteflika's campaign to curb DRS political influence.
Bouteflika has governed the North African OPEC member for
nearly two decades, but he has rarely been seen in public since
suffering a stroke in 2013 even after winning a fourth term a
year later.
For many Algerians, Bouteflika still represents a symbol of
stability and consensus, a independence war veteran who saw them
through a 1990s conflict against armed Islamists that killed
200,000 people and into a period of peace and high oil prices.
Before his re-election in 2014, Bouteflika had began to take
steps to rein in the DRS.
"Bouteflika used to unify people not divide them, and
Saadani's remarks have put the president in an embarrassing
position," political analyst Anis Rahmani told Reuters.
Saadani's departure comes as the FLN prepares for
legislative elections in 2017.
"The FLN, whose real boss is Bouteflika, wanted to make sure
militants follow his instructions in the upcoming local
elections," one senior FLN member told Reuters. "It sounds that
Saadani had started to become autonomous."
Bouteflika, in a wheelchair after his stroke, has recently
been seen more at public events to open a conference hall before
an OPEC meeting and an inauguration of a theatre.
Algeria rode out the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and turmoil
in the region partly due to fears of a return to the chaos of
its devastating 1990s war.
The collapse in oil prices since 2014 are testing Algeria's
mostly centralised economy which still relies heavily on oil and
gas sales for revenues. The government has cut its budget, and
started to trim the vast social welfare system and subsidies.
(Writing by Patrick Markey. Editing by Jane Merriman)