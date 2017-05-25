(Adds details throughout)
ALGIERS May 25 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika named a new cabinet on Thursday, replacing key posts
including the energy minister, finance minister and a
long-serving foreign minister, state news agency APS said.
Energy Minister Noureddine Bouterfa, who has been active in
pushing for oil output cuts and was in Vienna for an OPEC
meeting when the announcement was made, has been replaced with
state gas agency chief Mustapha Guitouni, the agency said.
Finance Minister Hadji Baba Ammi has been replaced
Abderahmane Raouia, the tax department director at the finance
ministry.
Long-serving Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra was also left
out of the cabinet with minister for Maghreb and African
affairs, Abdelkader Messahel, taking over the post.
No reason was given for the changes in cabinet makeup but
they came after this month's legislative elections where ruling
FLN party and its allies extended their majority control.
Bouterfa had been focussed on OPEC member Algeria's recent
attempts to improve ties with energy companies and increase
output while Ammi worked on initial economic reforms to help
offset the impact of the slump in world oil prices.
On Wednesday, Algeria's presidency named former housing
minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune as prime minister, replacing
Abdelmalek Sellal, who had been in the post since 2012 and had
briefly stepped down to campaign for Bouteflika in 2014.
The North African state is in the middle of economic
adjustments to cope with a fall in world oil prices that slashed
its energy revenues. Bouteflika, 80, has also rarely been seen
in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey)