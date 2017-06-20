* Document gives first indications of PM's policies
* New government preparing Islamic finance framework
* Plans changes to welfare, subsidy system
* Revenues have declined with oil-price slide
(Adds details throughout)
By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, June 20 Algeria's new government is
preparing the legal framework for Islamic finance and new
Islamic bonds and will make changes to its welfare system,
largely unchanged for decades, to offset lower oil prices,
according to an official document.
The document gave the first indications of policy for Prime
Minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune along with new ministers in the
key portfolios of finance, commerce and energy. He was named by
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika last month.
The North African OPEC member has seen its energy revenues,
which account for 60 percent of the budget, more than halved due
to the slide in crude oil prices, forcing the government to cut
spending, look for new revenue and announce economic reforms.
Tebboune's government will "prepare the regulatory and legal
framework relating to participatory funding ... and to issue
sovereign bonds for participatory funding," according to its
action plan, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Tebboune is expected to present his plan to lawmakers in
parliament later on Tuesday.
Participatory funding is generally a reference to Islamic
financing tools. It was one of the first times the government
has so openly discussed such financing options, though
authorities have said they plan a local bond that is
interest-free, complying with sharia law which forbids interest
payments.
Authorities in Algeria are cautious about changes to an
economic system still largely state run. Many Algerians are also
wary about changes that upset social peace following a 1990s war
with Islamist militants that killed more than 200,000 people.
The government has in the past largely failed to diversify
the economy away from oil and gas, which make up 94 percent of
total exports revenue. But it is under growing pressure to speed
up reforms and adapt to the new circumstances.
Tapping into money from the country's informal, parallel
market, estimated by some at around $90 billion, is among the
government's aims in opting for sharia-compliant funding.
"The government plans encouraging and facilitating work in
order to integrate activities of the parallel market into the
formal sphere," its action plan said.
WELFARE REFORM
Tebboune's government also plans to reform the country's
vast subsidy system as part of efforts to cut spending, a change
to a system that in the past has helped maintain social peace.
Subsidy accounts for about $30 billion in state spending a
year in Algeria, where the government subsidies everything from
basic foodstuffs and gasoline to medicine, housing and
education.
Algeria will remain committed to social welfare policy, but
there are plans to "set up new mechanisms gradually so as to
identify categories eligible for state aid in an efficient way,"
the government said in its action plan.
It aims for a "gradual adaptation of social transfers
policy," it said.
To achieve that goal, the government, named just weeks ago
after last month's legislative election, will launch
consultation with parliament, political parties and civil
society to help smooth the changes.
Algeria has increased the prices of subsidised products
including electricity, gasoline and diesel for the first time in
years, but experts say the price rise is insufficient to cover
production costs for those products.
Authorities also started restricting imports, which will
decline in 2017 by $15 billion from last year's $46 billion,
according to the government.
Financial pressure has forced Algeria to cut spending for
this year by 14 percent after a 9 percent reduction in 2016,
with foreign exchange reserves falling to $114 billion at the
end of 2016 from $144.1 billion in December 2015 and $178
billion the previous year.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Patrick Markey and
Janet Lawrence)