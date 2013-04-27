ALGIERS, April 27 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika has a "health crisis" and has been told by his doctor
to rest, a private Algerian television station reported on
Saturday in a news flash.
Bouteflika's health is a central factor in the stability of
an oil-exporting country of 37 million emerging from a long
conflict between government forces and Islamist insurgents.
Ennahar TV provided no detailed information on the
president's condition. Bouteflika, 75, was elected in 1999.
Bouteflika comes from a generation of leaders who have ruled
Algeria since winning independence from France in the 1954-62
war. They also defeated Islamist insurgents in the 1990s and saw
off the challenge of the Arab Spring two years ago.
Bouteflika has served three terms as president and is
thought unlikely to seek a fourth. Leaked U.S. diplomatic cables
said in 2011 that Bouteflika had been suffering from cancer, but
it was in remission.
With a presidential election due in 2014 there is no clarity
on who might take over Africa's biggest country, an OPEC oil
producer which supplies a fifth of Europe's gas imports and
cooperates with the West in combating Islamist militancy.
More than 70 percent of Algerians are aged under 30. About
21 percent of young people are unemployed, the International
Monetary Fund says, and many are impatient with the gerontocracy
ruling a country where jobs, wages and housing are the urgent
concerns.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Stephen Powell; Editing
by Jon Hemming)