ALGIERS, April 27 Algerian President Abdelaziz
Bouteflika was hospitalised after a minor stroke on Saturday,
according to the state press agency report that quoted the prime
minister as saying his condition was "not serious".
The health of 76-year-old Bouteflika is a central factor in
the stability of an oil-exporting country of 37 million people
that is emerging from a long conflict against Islamist
insurgents.
The APS new agency said Bouteflika had an "ischemic
transitory attack", or mini-stroke, at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT).
"A few hours ago, the president felt unwell and he has been
hospitalised but his condition is not serious at all," Prime
Minister Abdelmalek Sellal was quoted as saying.
Elected in 1999, Bouteflika is a member of a generation of
leaders who have ruled Algeria since winning independence from
France in a 1954-62 war.
They also defeated Islamist insurgents in the 1990s and saw
off the challenge of Arab Spring protests two years ago, with
Bouteflika's government defusing unrest through pay rises and
free loans for young people.
Bouteflika has served three terms as president and is
thought unlikely to seek a fourth at an election due in 2014.
Leaked U.S. diplomatic cables said in 2011 that Bouteflika had
been suffering from cancer, but that it was in remission.
It is unknown who might take over Africa's biggest country,
an OPEC oil producer which supplies a fifth of Europe's gas
imports and co-operates with the West in combating Islamist
militancy.
More than 70 percent of Algerians are aged under 30. About
21 percent of young people are unemployed, the International
Monetary Fund says, and many are impatient with the gerontocracy
ruling a country where jobs, wages and housing are urgent
concerns.
